Market concentration of telecom sector leaders rises to 72% in FY23

The net sales of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel India were Rs 1.67 trillion in FY23, up 18.6 per cent from the Rs 1.4 trillion a year earlier. In the same period, the industry’s net sales were up 16.2 per cent to Rs 2.32 trillion from around Rs 2 trillion in FY22.

The combined revenue (or net sales) share of the country’s top two telecom operators — Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio — in the sector’s total reached an all-time high of nearly 72 per cent in FY23 from 70.4 per cent in FY22 and around 60 per cent in FY20.