Market concentration of telecom sector leaders rises to 72% in FY23

Jio-Airtel market share reaches all-time high

Krishna Kant Mumbai
Market concentration of telecom sector leaders rises to 72% in FY23
Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Market concentration in the country’s telecom sector continues to scale new heights despite government bailouts of public-sector Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), and private-sector Vodafone Idea.
The combined revenue (or net sales) share of the country’s top two telecom operators — Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio — in the sector’s total reached an all-time high of nearly 72 per cent in FY23 from 70.4 per cent in FY22 and around 60 per cent in FY20.
The net sales of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel India were Rs 1.67 trillion in FY23, up 18.6 per cent from the Rs 1.4 trillion a year earlier. In the same period, the industry’s net sales were up 16.2 per cent to Rs 2.32 trillion from around Rs 2 trillion in FY22.
telecom sector

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

