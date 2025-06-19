Maruti has magnet stock till July, looking for alternatives: Chairman

Maruti Suzuki has stocks of rare earth magnets imported from China that will last only until the end of July. The company will prepare a contingency plan, including exploring alternatives, if the ongoing issue remains unresolved by then.

Asked about the impact of China not clearing imports of rare earth magnets — an item for which automotive companies must now seek a licence — Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava said: “We have stocks of rare earth magnets till July-end, and everyone, including us, is hopeful that China will resume supplies. We are also looking at alternatives, but there is