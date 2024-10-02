Merger in full-swing: Air India group introduces uniform crew policy

As part of its ongoing merger process to create a unified entity with consistent policies, the Air India group has introduced significant changes to policies covering room sharing, leisure travel priority lists, allowances, reimbursements, meal plans, and gratuities for its cabin crew and pilots, Business Standard has learnt.

These changes will apply to all three airlines within the group — Air India, Vistara, and Air India Express. Vistara is set to merge with full-service carrier Air India by November 11. On October 1, AIX Connect was integrated into Air India Express, creating a single low-cost airline subsidiary