Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Merger in full-swing: Air India group introduces uniform crew policy

Merger in full-swing: Air India group introduces uniform crew policy

Some of the new policies have been welcomed by pilots and cabin crew, while others have sparked criticism

Air India
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As part of its ongoing merger process to create a unified entity with consistent policies, the Air India group has introduced significant changes to policies covering room sharing, leisure travel priority lists, allowances, reimbursements, meal plans, and gratuities for its cabin crew and pilots, Business Standard has learnt.

These changes will apply to all three airlines within the group — Air India, Vistara, and Air India Express. Vistara is set to merge with full-service carrier Air India by November 11. On October 1, AIX Connect was integrated into Air India Express, creating a single low-cost airline subsidiary
Topics : Air India flights Aviation airlines

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon