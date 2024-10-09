Merger move: AIR India, Vistara in churn over pilot career progression plan

The career progression plan at Air India (A-I) and Vistara, the two airlines set to merge next month, is causing a shake-up among its pilots. Air India has sent nearly one-fifth of its 2,144 pilots for “conversion” to wide-body aircraft or “upgrade” from first officer to captain, while also slashing its hiring target by over 100 pilots this year.

Meanwhile, tensions are simmering at Vistara, where some pilots are fuming over Air India colleagues leapfrogging them in these promotions, fuelling resentment within the ranks.



“(Our) expansion requirements are planned to be met through in-house group transfers as