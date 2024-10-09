Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Merger move: AIR India, Vistara in churn over pilot career progression plan

Merger move: AIR India, Vistara in churn over pilot career progression plan

Vistara pilots claim A-I colleagues leapfrogging them in promotion

Air India
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The career progression plan at Air India (A-I) and Vistara, the two airlines set to merge next month, is causing a shake-up among its pilots. Air India has sent nearly one-fifth of its 2,144 pilots for “conversion” to wide-body aircraft or “upgrade” from first officer to captain, while also slashing its hiring target by over 100 pilots this year.

Meanwhile, tensions are simmering at Vistara, where some pilots are fuming over Air India colleagues leapfrogging them in these promotions, fuelling resentment within the ranks.
 
“(Our) expansion requirements are planned to be met through in-house group transfers as
Topics : Air India Vistara Airlines Indian airlines

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon