Microsoft revamps governance framework for India's public sector

In a first, Microsoft has overhauled its governance and compliance framework for India’s public sector and critical infrastructure clients -- a move that comes amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and regulatory fragmentation worldwide.

The announcement follows a recent court battle in which energy firm Nayara Energy had to seek judicial intervention to regain access to its own data stored with Microsoft, after service suspension over sanctions-linked concerns.

The Redmond-headquartered technology giant said the updated governance model is aimed at reinforcing its role as a “reliable, long-term partner” for India’s strategic sectors — including healthcare, energy, telecom, and financial services — while