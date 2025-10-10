Friday, October 10, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Microsoft revamps governance framework for India's public sector

Microsoft revamps governance framework for India's public sector

The announcement follows a recent court battle in which energy firm Nayara Energy had to seek judicial intervention to regain access to its own data stored with Microsoft

Microsoft logo, Microsoft
premium

The new set of digital commitments are tailored ‘for India’ and are focused on governance, cybersecurity and AI skilling. These changes were announced at the Microsoft Leaders Forum: India’s Digital Future. (Photo: Reuters)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a first, Microsoft has overhauled its governance and compliance framework for India’s public sector and critical infrastructure clients -- a move that comes amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and regulatory fragmentation worldwide. 
The announcement follows a recent court battle in which energy firm Nayara Energy had to seek judicial intervention to regain access to its own data stored with Microsoft, after service suspension over sanctions-linked concerns. 
The Redmond-headquartered technology giant said the updated governance model is aimed at reinforcing its role as a “reliable, long-term partner” for India’s strategic sectors — including healthcare, energy, telecom, and financial services — while
Topics : Microsoft Public sector cybersecurity AI technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon