MIF partners with Rajasthan University to help youth build startups

The Marwadi International Federation (MIF), a non-profit organisation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an incubation hub of the University of Rajasthan to help state's youth enter the startup sector.

The tieup with the Entrepreneurship and Career Hub (ECH) will provide youth with technology and support to help them build startups.

Professor Sunita Kachhawa, ECH coordinator, said the MoU would provide a new direction to the youth who are planning to foray in the startup sector.

The Federation will help students from ideation to building up a startup, said Vijay Garg, founder and general secretary of MIF. The ECH will take up the applications sectorwise that experts will validate. Garg said experts would discuss the proposed ideas with the students before presenting the final ones with the federation's network of contacts. The hub would also arrange meetings of the selected students with the investors.

“We have a network in 27 countries, and are spread across all states in India. We also have a network in all the states of the country and all the districts of Rajasthan.”



In 2022, Rajasthan had introduced a startup policy to foster rapid job creation and encourage inclusive entrepreneurship.