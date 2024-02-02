More people choosing lower EV variants, 'range anxiety' improves: TaMo

Relatively more people are now buying lower variants of electric vehicles (EV) as “anxiety” about range soothes, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, told Business Standard on Friday.

In 2023, the sale of electric cars in India reached approximately 82,000 units, marking an impressive 114 per cent annual growth, according to state-provided VAHAN data. Tata Motors dominates the Indian EV market with about 80 per cent share.

"When buying an EV, the first thing that the customer thinks of is about range. But we are seeing a little maturity coming into that aspect. People are realising that