Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

More people choosing lower EV variants, 'range anxiety' improves: TaMo

People realising they are going to use electric cars in the city, says a senior executive

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility
Premium

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility

Deepak Patel Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Relatively more people are now buying lower variants of electric vehicles (EV) as “anxiety” about range soothes, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, told Business Standard on Friday.

In 2023, the sale of electric cars in India reached approximately 82,000 units, marking an impressive 114 per cent annual growth, according to state-provided VAHAN data. Tata Motors dominates the Indian EV market with about 80 per cent share.

"When buying an EV, the first thing that the customer thinks of is about range. But we are seeing a little maturity coming into that aspect. People are realising that

Also Read

Passenger vehicles in fast lane: 2024 begins with 75% surge in inventory

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales up 9% in Aug, exports rise: Siam

Tata Motors announces 0.7% price hike on passenger vehicles from Feb 1

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: Adverse product mix may hurt margins, say analysts

After 7 yrs, TaMo pips Maruti Suzuki to become most valuable auto company

Meta soars after first-ever dividend plan, 'Year of Efficiency' pays off

Alibaba considers sale of consumer assets including Freshippo, RT-Mart

Paytm wallet business at risk as licence transfer uncertain: Report

Amazon stock soars as AI and retail strength power revenue growth

Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Profit after tax up 51% at Rs 443 crore

Topics : Tata Motors Tata group Auto sector automobile manufacturer Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon