Most infra projects already sweat human capital in multiple shifts

Industry executives note most infra projects already work more than single shift, and factors such as city limits, local conditions are deciding factors

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy
Premium

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy (PTI Photo)

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 7:14 PM IST
India’s infrastructure (infra) sector is already sweating out its human capital, according to executives in the field reacting to Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy’s recent comments urging the industry to increase shifts.

Last week, Murthy, during a fireside chat moderated by Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of the brokerage platform Zerodha, said, “People in the infra industry must work three shifts a day.”

Infra executives point out that, where feasible, most infra projects are already operating different shifts.

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

