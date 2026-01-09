Motherson acquires office space in Mumbai's BKC for ₹100 crore

Friday, January 09, 2026 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samvardhana Motherson has bought office space worth about ₹100 crore in Mumbai's BKC, underlining strong corporate demand amid a record-breaking year for the office real estate market

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 11:32 PM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International has bought an office space in Mumbai’s prime commercial micro market Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for about ₹100 crore, according to sources. 
The multinational automotive components manufacturer has bought three office units on the 13th floor of One BKC — a commercial building in Mumbai’s one of the busiest central business districts. The office spans an area of 6,986 square feet with a terrace of 122 square feet. 
The units that have been purchased are 1301A, 1301B, and 1318. Unit 1301A spans 1,793 square feet and is worth ₹25.44 crore. Unit 1301B has an area of 2,726 square feet and is worth ₹38.68 crore, while unit 1318 is spread across 2,467 square feet and has been purchased for ₹35.86 crore, the sources said. 
The company plans to use the space for front office operations. 
Samvardhana Motherson International’s registered office is unit 705, C Wing, One BKC. For the new purchase, the company has executed and registered three separate agreements -- one per unit. 
Additionally, India’s office segment has been witnessing an upcycle with 2025 emerging to be a record-breaking year with an all-time high leasing, continuing the post-Covid absorption momentum in the sector despite global uncertainties and information technology (IT) layoffs. 
Meanwhile, BKC is the costliest office micro-market in India. 
The average rent in One BKC stood at around ₹314.72 per square foot per month in November 2025 against the average office rent of ₹261 in BKC overall in September 2025 (up by about 2.75 per cent year-on-year), according to real estate data analytics firms.
 
The micro-market houses offices of several multinational conglomerates, including Google, Apple, and BNP Paribas, with monthly rentals exceeding ₹800 per square foot in some cases.
 
The area is soon going to see a built-to-suit global capability centre (GCC) campus for JP Morgan built by Brookfield with 1-billion-dollar investment.
 
Email queries sent to Motherson are yet to be responded to.  
