Muthoot Finance diversifying loan book to make customers 'stick': MD

GEORGE ALEXANDER MUTHOOT, managing director of India's largest gold loan nonbanking finance company (NBFC). The company had a consolidated asset under management of Rs 89,079 crore, as on March 31, 2024. Muthoot, in a telephonic interview with Manojit Saha, spoke about diversifying business and the loans industry. Edited excerpts:

What is the growth projection for gold loans for the current financial year?

We always give a guidance of 15 per cent but in practice we do more. Last year loan