Muthoot Microfin to foray into Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in FY24

It is also expecting the disbursement too to touch Rs 11,000 crore during the year. In 2022-23, the company saw its disbursements increasing to Rs 8,104 crore, up from Rs 4,600 crore last year

Shine Jacob Chennai
Greater Pacific Capital invests $50 mn in Muthoot Microfin's expansion plan
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 3:17 PM IST
After a gap of 13 years following the Andhra Pradesh microfinance crisis of 2010, Muthoot Pappachan Group’s microfinance arm Muthoot Microfin Ltd (MML) is all set to re-enter the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh market during the current financial year. Driven by the foray into the new markets, the company is expecting over 35 per cent rise in its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 12,500 crore during the current financial year, up from 9,209 crore in 2022-23.
It is also expecting the disbursement too to touch Rs 11,000 crore during the year. In 2022-23, the company saw its disbursements increasing to Rs 8,104 crore, up from Rs 4,600 crore last year. “Now that we have Rs 9,200 crore in terms of AUM, we expect it to cross Rs 10,000 crore in the next couple of months and our aim is to have a 35 per cent growth and reach somewhere around Rs 12,500-13,000 crore this financial year. In terms of disbursements, we will close to around Rs 11,000 crore in 2023-
First Published: May 07 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

