Neo Group raises $47.6 million led by MUFG Bank, Euclidean Capital

Wealth and asset management fintech Neo Group on Monday raised $47.6 million in its latest funding round led by Japan’s MUFG Bank, New York-based Euclidean Capital LLC, and Peak XV.

The capital raised will be used to expand the company’s wealth management division and support its asset management business.

The latest funding takes the firm’s equity base to Rs 1,000 crore.

The Mumbai-based firm had raised $26.5 million in a Series B round in August this year, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

“We are really excited to partner with some of the finest global institutions and continue to stay committed to delivering world-class investment products and solutions in an unbiased, transparent, and cost-efficient manner,” said Nitin Jain, chairman and managing director, Neo Wealth and Asset Management.