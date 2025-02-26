Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi airport's T2 to shut for upgrades; T1 likely to reopen by March 15

Delhi airport's T2 to shut for upgrades; T1 likely to reopen by March 15

Terminal 2's current passenger load, which stands at 15 million, will be shifted to Terminal 1, according to airport operator DIAL

Originally designed for 34 million international passengers, Delhi airport's Terminal 3 is currently managing approximately 45 million. | Photo: Shutterstock

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will temporarily shut Terminal 2 (T2) for four-to-five months from April as part of an ongoing expansion project, according to airport operator DIAL. During this period, one of the runways will also be closed for upgrades, news agency PTI reported.  
 
DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the closure of T2 is necessary to facilitate infrastructure enhancements aimed at boosting capacity. The terminal’s current passenger load, which stands at 15 million, will be shifted to Terminal 1 (T1). T1 is expected to resume full operations by March 15 following the completion of upgrades, added the PTI report.  
 
 
To accommodate increasing passenger numbers, DIAL plans to convert a section of Terminal 3 (T3), specifically Pier C — which currently serves domestic flights — into an international wing. This adjustment will expand T3’s international handling capacity to 32 million passengers, aligning with projected demand over the next four to five years.  
 
Delhi airport: 'T3 operating beyond capacity'
 
Jaipuriar also said that T3 is already operating beyond its intended capacity. Originally designed for 34 million international passengers, it is currently managing approximately 45 million.
 
In addition to the terminal closure, one of the runways will undergo an upgrade to install an Instrument Landing System (ILS), making it compliant with CAT III B standards.
 
This enhancement, according to officials, is crucial for ensuring flight operations remain uninterrupted during low visibility conditions, particularly in winter when dense fog is common in Delhi. The runway upgrade is scheduled to be completed before the onset of winter.

Topics : Delhi airport domestic flights Indira Gandhi International Airport Air passenger

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

