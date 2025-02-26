Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ibrahim Zadran becomes first Afghan player to score 100 in Champions Trophy

Ibrahim Zadran becomes first Afghan player to score 100 in Champions Trophy

The previous best score for Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy was by Rahmat Shah, who scored 90 runs against South Africa.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran created history in Lahore on Wednesday against England, becoming the first player from Afghanistan to score a century in the Champions Trophy. The previous best score was by Rahmat Shah, who scored 90 against South Africa in Afghanistan's first-ever match in the tournament. Zadran’s innings helped his team make a strong comeback against the English side after losing three wickets for just 37. Zadran took 106 balls to complete his historic century with the help of three sixes and six fours. 
 
Ibrahim Zadran moves to second in Afghanistan's ODI hundreds list
 
Ibrahim Zadran continued his impressive form by scoring his sixth ODI century today, moving ahead of Mohammad Shahzad on Afghanistan’s list of most hundreds in ODI history. With this knock, Zadran now trails only Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who leads with eight centuries. The young opener has been a consistent performer, maintaining a strong average of 48.38. His latest century reinforces his status as one of Afghanistan’s most dependable batters. As Afghanistan builds its ODI legacy, Zadran’s ability to anchor innings and score big runs will be crucial for the team's future success. 
Player Span Matches Innings Runs HS Average 100s 50s
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 2021-2025* 48* 48 1785 151 37.97 8 6
Ibrahim Zadran 2019-2025* 35* 35 1556 162 48.38 6 7
Mohammad Shahzad 2009-2019 84 84 2727 131* 33.66 6 14
Rahmat Shah 2013-2025* 122* 117 3963 114 35.38 5 31
Karim Sadiq 2009-2016 24 22 475 114* 23.75 2 -
Nawroz Mangal 2009-2016 49 48 1139 129 27.11 2 4
Mohammad Nabi 2009-2025* 172* 149 3626 136 27.26 2 17
 

Afghanistan cricket team England cricket team ICC Champions Trophy

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

