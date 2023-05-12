close

New launches, exports pick up to drive volume gains for Eicher Motors

Margin expansion is expected to continue on strong volumes, improving mix, say analysts

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
Eicher Motors, Classic 350 motorcycle
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
The stock of two wheeler maker Eicher Motors was the highest gainer among BSE 100 stocks, rising 6.6 per cent in trade on Friday. The gains came on the back of better than expected performance in the March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) and earnings upgrades by brokerages. Standalone revenues (Royal Enfield) were up 19.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY), led by an 18 per cent growth in volumes and a marginal uptick in realisations.
 
Volume growth was led by multiple new launches, including the Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 650. Realisations uptick of about 2 per cent to Rs 1.75 lakh per unit was led by better product mix and price hikes taken in November. Incremental volumes from new launches helped the company report a strong share of 7.5 per cent in the domestic market.
 
Brokerages expect the company to post strong volumes going ahead as recovery takes shape, exports gather momentum and new launches drive demand. Nirmal B
Eicher Motors

Topics : Eicher Motors Royal Enfield two wheelers

First Published: May 12 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

