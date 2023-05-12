New launches, exports pick up to drive volume gains for Eicher Motors

The stock of two wheeler maker Eicher Motors was the highest gainer among BSE 100 stocks, rising 6.6 per cent in trade on Friday. The gains came on the back of better than expected performance in the March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) and earnings upgrades by brokerages. Standalone revenues (Royal Enfield) were up 19.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY), led by an 18 per cent growth in volumes and a marginal uptick in realisations.
Volume growth was led by multiple new launches, including the Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 650. Realisations uptick of about 2 per cent to Rs 1.75 lakh per unit was led by better product mix and price hikes taken in November. Incremental volumes from new launches helped the company report a strong share of 7.5 per cent in the domestic market.
Brokerages expect the company to post strong volumes going ahead as recovery takes shape, exports gather momentum and new launches drive demand. Nirmal B
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
EV push: Eicher Motors to pick 10.35% stake in Spain-based Stark Future
Royal Enfield will be a disruptive player in electric motorcycles: CEO
Volume growth, weak mix likely to impact Eicher Motors' margins
Eicher Motors rallies 5% on better than expected Q3 earnings
Eicher Motors soars 7% in a weak market on solid Q4 perforance
Manappuram posts 58% jump in profit on healthy gold loan business
Bandhan Group, IIFL in race to acquire Aegon Life Insurance: Officials
Tata Motors expects JLR's cash flow to quadruple to $2.50 bn this fiscal
DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on AI after pilot invited friend in cockpit
Britannia forecasts around 3% input cost inflation for FY24: MD Berry
Eicher Motors
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y