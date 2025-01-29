NHPC, Andhra Pradesh govt partner for 6-8 Gw pumped storage projects

India’s largest state-owned hydropower producer, NHPC Limited, has partnered with the Andhra Pradesh government to build pumped storage projects (PSPs). NHPC, known for operating some of India’s largest hydropower projects, is diversifying into PSPs to expand its geographical reach and broaden its energy portfolio, senior officials said. The total capacity of these projects could reach 6-8 Gw, officials said.

The joint venture, named ANGEL (APGENCO NHPC Green Energy Company), has been assigned two PSPs by Andhra Pradesh government with a total capacity of 2 Gw. R K Chaudhary, NHPC's chairman and managing director, said that the ministry of corporate affairs