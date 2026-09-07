NIIF names Gauravjit Singh managing partner for capital formation

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF), India’s sovereign-anchored alternative asset manager, has appointed Gauravjit Singh as managing partner and global head of capital formation.

Singh has two decades of experience in raising institutional capital across global, India-focused and pan-Asian alternative investment strategies. Most recently, he was head of investor relations and fundraising for PAG’s private equity division in Singapore.

Singh will lead NIIF’s capital formation efforts across its investment strategies, with a focus on deepening relationships with existing investors, broadening its international and domestic institutional investor base, and mobilising new capital.

He joins NIIF following a period of fundraising momentum. NIIF has mobilised around $3 billion in new equity capital commitments over the past two years.

Earlier this year, NIIF secured commitments of $750 million at the first close of its Private Markets Fund II, which has a target size of $1 billion, with fundraising ongoing.

In August, NIIF announced the ₹19,000 crore ($2 billion) first close of Infrastructure Fund II, representing more than 60 per cent of its ₹30,000 crore ($3.2 billion) target size.

NIIF manages more than $7 billion in equity capital commitments across four strategies — infrastructure, private markets, growth equity and climate investments.