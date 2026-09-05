Saturday, September 05, 2026 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Delhi Weather TodayUS Visa BulletinInd Vs Pak Women's Asia CupNepal FloodsBRICS Summit Traffic AdvisoryNatural Disaster InsuranceESDS Software sharesNSE IPOCable Stock Crash
Home / Companies / News / RPG Life Sciences scouts for larger API assets after ₹215 cr acquisitions

RPG Life Sciences scouts for larger API assets after ₹215 cr acquisitions

The drugmaker has more than ₹500 crore of capital available and is evaluating businesses that can add differentiated chemistry, regulatory access and export capabilities

RPG Lifesciences

While USFDA-approved manufacturing capability is part of RPG’s longer-term strategy, Nair said it would not acquire a facility merely for the approval | Image: RPG Group

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RPG Life Sciences is scouting for larger active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) assets after spending ₹215 crore on two acquisitions in five weeks, as the drugmaker looks to rapidly scale its API business and expand its presence in overseas markets.
 
The company has more than ₹500 crore of capital available and is actively evaluating opportunities, particularly businesses that can add differentiated chemistry, regulatory access and US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)-approved capabilities, Managing Director Ashok Nair told Business Standard.
 
“We have capital of ₹500 crore-plus with us and are actively evaluating opportunities to strengthen our API business,” Nair said.
 
The timing of further deals would depend on strategic fit, valuation, integration readiness and returns rather than a predetermined acquisition count, he added.
 
 
RPG Active Pharma (RPGAP), a wholly owned subsidiary of RPG Life Sciences, last week agreed to acquire the API and intermediates business of Raghava Life Sciences for up to ₹135 crore.

Also Read

Tata Motors

Tata Motors launches all-cash offer for Iveco; acceptance opens September 7

ITC limited

ITC Infotech, Happiest Minds Technologies to merge in ₹1,330 crore deal

India Inc M&A Deals and Corporate Growth Strategy

M&A emerges as core growth strategy for India Inc as deals double: Crisil

TCS, Tata consultancy service

TCS eyes cross-selling, expansion to offset margin hit from MHP buypremium

SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX completes $60 billion acquisition of AI startup Cursor

 
This followed its July 29 acquisition of Actis Generics for ₹80 crore, taking the combined consideration for the two transactions to ₹215 crore.
 
RPG has described the Raghava transaction as part of a “buy-and-build” strategy to create a scaled, integrated API business.
 
The acquisitions have substantially changed the scale of the business.
 
RPGAP’s manufacturing capacity has increased from 110 kilolitres (KL) to 505 KL, its product portfolio from 14 to 45, and its customer base from 123 to more than 250.
 
Employee strength has risen from 217 to over 500, while its research and development pipeline has expanded from 12 products to 28, according to Nair.
 
The expansion comes as global drugmakers seek to diversify pharmaceutical supply chains and reduce excessive dependence on China.
 
RPG’s strategy goes beyond adding capacity and includes acquiring products, complex chemistry capabilities, customers and regulatory approvals that can support exports.
 
Raghava adds about 300 KL of installed capacity at its facility near Hyderabad. The plant is EU-GMP and WHO-GMP approved, while the business has regulatory credentials including Certificate of Suitability to the European Pharmacopoeia (CEP), EU Written Confirmation and Korea Drug Master File (KDMF) approvals.
 
While USFDA-approved manufacturing capability is part of RPG’s longer-term strategy, Nair said it would not acquire a facility merely for the approval.
 
“The chemistry, product basket, customers, utilisation potential and economics must also be compelling,” he said, adding that the company’s export strategy was broader than the US.
 
Actis and Raghava together generated about ₹70 crore in FY26 revenue, but RPG sees significant scope to scale this as it integrates the businesses and raises capacity utilisation.
 
Raghava’s 300 KL plant is substantially underutilised and its existing infrastructure could support around ₹200 crore of annual revenue at fuller utilisation without significant incremental capital expenditure, Nair said.
 
RPG plans to achieve this through new customers, geographic expansion and integration with Actis and its existing API operations.
 
RPGAP is being developed primarily as an independent merchant API and advanced-intermediates business rather than a captive supplier to RPG Life Sciences’ formulations business.
 
Third-party customers, exports and selected contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) opportunities would constitute the larger growth opportunity, Nair said.
 
The company remains debt-free and plans to deploy capital towards further acquisitions, manufacturing expansion, product development and regulatory access.
  • ₹215 crore spent on two API acquisitions in five weeks
  • API manufacturing capacity jumps nearly 5x — from 110 KL to 505 KL
  • Actis and Raghava clocked ₹70 crore FY26 revenue
  • Raghava facility alone has potential for ₹200 crore revenue at fuller utilisation
  • ₹500 crore-plus capital available as RPG scouts for larger API assets and builds its export business

More From This Section

Pvr inox theatre cinema hall

PVR INOX executive asked to leave amid alleged ₹200 crore kickback probe

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever aims to chase premiumisation, enter new spaces

image

Fully compliant after Kenya orders it to exit Magadi mine: Tata Chemicals

ibc

NCLT questions EY's 1% success fee, rejects insolvency plea against Mobase

RBI

RBI imposes ₹6.2 lakh penalty on Hinduja Leyland Finance for violations

Topics : RPG Life Sciences Mergers & Acquisitions acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 12:53 PM IST