Slow capacity addition likely to weigh on NTPC's growth prospects

Power company NTPC reported growth in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 (Q4FY25), but slow capacity addition is worrying analysts. Standalone revenue was Rs 43,900 crore, up 3.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). It made an operating profit of Rs 11,260 crore, down 1 per cent due to a 27 per cent increase in other expenses.

Standalone adjusted net profit was below estimates at Rs 5,000 crore. In FY25, NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) commissioned 1.9 gigawatt (including 50 per cent share in the Ayana acquisition of 2.1 Gw), much below its guidance of 3 Gw. The state-owned company’s power generation grew