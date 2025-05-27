Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 10:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Slow capacity addition likely to weigh on NTPC's growth prospects

Slow capacity addition likely to weigh on NTPC's growth prospects

Consolidated revenue for FY25 came in at Rs 1,88,100 crore (up 5 per cent Y-o-Y) while net profit stood at Rs 23,950 crore (up 12 per cent)

NTPC
NTPC Group’s operational capacity stood at 80 GW, and another 34 GW is under construction. In the renewable energy (RE) portfolio about 7GW is operational, 18GW is contracted and awarded and 9GW is in the pipeline

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Power company NTPC reported growth in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 (Q4FY25), but slow capacity addition is worrying analysts. Standalone revenue was Rs 43,900 crore, up 3.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). It made an operating profit of Rs 11,260 crore, down 1 per cent due to a 27 per cent increase in other expenses.
 
Standalone adjusted net profit was below estimates at Rs 5,000 crore. In FY25, NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) commissioned 1.9 gigawatt (including 50 per cent share in the Ayana acquisition of 2.1 Gw), much below its guidance of 3 Gw. The state-owned company’s power generation grew
