Over the years, Indian Institutes of Tech­nology (IITs) have churned out startup founders and billionaires. Two of them, Bhavish Aggarwal and Tarun Mehta, have more in common than the stamp of IIT.

Aggarwal, born 1985, is the founder of Ola Electric, India’s largest electric two-wheeler company with a market share of 31 per cent. He studied computer science at IIT Bombay and, while he was there, picked up some patents.