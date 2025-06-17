ONGC set to foray into imported liquefied natural gas business by Q4FY26

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is all set to foray into the imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) business by the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26), sourcing gas from Henry Hub or West Asia on spot deals to cater to the city gas distribution (CGD) sector, a senior ONGC official said. Henry Hub is a natural gas pipeline hub located in Erath, Louisiana.

The company is planning to source 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG by FY27, with the option to go for long-term, low-priced sourcing deals, said Arunangshu Sarkar, director of strategy and corporate affairs at