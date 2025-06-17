Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 11:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ONGC set to foray into imported liquefied natural gas business by Q4FY26

Eyes Henry Hub and West Asia for spot deals, plans to cater to city gas sector

ONGC
The company is planning to source 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG by FY27, with the option to go for long-term, low-priced sourcing deals, said Arunangshu Sarkar | Photo: Shutterstock

Shine JacobSubhayan Chakraborty Chennai/New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is all set to foray into the imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) business by the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26), sourcing gas from Henry Hub or West Asia on spot deals to cater to the city gas distribution (CGD) sector, a senior ONGC official said. Henry Hub is a natural gas pipeline hub located in Erath, Louisiana.
 
The company is planning to source 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG by FY27, with the option to go for long-term, low-priced sourcing deals, said Arunangshu Sarkar, director of strategy and corporate affairs at
