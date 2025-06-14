Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ONGC chief urges timely arbitration as Meghwal backs institutional model

ONGC chief urges timely arbitration as Meghwal backs institutional model

Singapore, London and Dubai have emerged as hubs of international arbitration to settle high stakes, high value commercial disputes

ONGC, ONGC logo

He hoped that India will soon emerge as the new hub of international arbitration. | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday pitched for institutional arbitration, saying it was part of Indian culture after the ONGC chairman urged making arbitration proceedings timely and not "timeless".

The government has been pushing for institutional arbitration instead of ad hoc arbitration asserting it is efficient and more result oriented.

The industry on the other hand feels arbitration in India is slow, inefficient and plagued with red tape.

Singapore, London and Dubai have emerged as hubs of international arbitration to settle high stakes, high value commercial disputes.

Addressing a conference on institutional arbitration here, the minister also said that organisations should be ready to be flexible and rigid, depending on the need of the hour, to ensure that its interests remain protected and it contributes towards nation building.

 

Also Read

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Law minister backs institutional arbitration as part of Indian culture

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

CCPA to decide on Oppn's demand for special session of Parliament: Meghwal

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Manipur peace process progressing, more efforts needed: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Rift within INDIA bloc even during 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Arjun Meghwal

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

Govt introduces ONOP bills, says they will be referred to House panel

Meghwal felt that officers should be willing to take risk and not follow the beaten track to ensure financial interests of their organisation.

Meghwal lamented that while arbitration was part of Indian culture, the concept got "disturbed" somewhere and other countries became hub of international arbitration.

He hoped that India will soon emerge as the new hub of international arbitration.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, ONGC Chairman Arun Kumar Singh said time is money, and hence there was a need to make the procedure of arbitration timely and not "timeless".

He said settlement of commercial disputes in a time-bound manner was quintessential for the business ecosystem.

He also felt that there was a need to make arbitration "more corporate and less legal".

Singh said disputes largely arise out of three reasons: executives being excessively conservative who pass the buck to save their skin; excessive optimism of vendors who take contracts at low bids and subsequently fail to complete the job and create disputes to wriggle out of the situation; and rigidity in contracts, which make completing tasks difficult.

Law Secretary Anju Rathi Rana said the government has been consistently trying to make arbitration and mediation processes faster and easier.

She recalled a recent directive from the Department of Legal Affairs, which pushes for reducing judicial interventions and using institutional and not ad hoc arbitration.

The chairman of India International Arbitration Centre, Justice (retd) Hemant Gupta, said the mindset has to change for parties to go for institutional arbitration, rather than an ad hoc system to settle commercial disputes.

He said people will have to choose institutional arbitration to understand its benefits over court-appointed arbitration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supertech Eco Village 2

CBI books Supertech, officials for Rs 126 cr bank fraud, raids premises

Farmers, Farmer, Agriculture

Kothari Industrial Corp unveils 30 new agri-products to boost farm yield

ITC

ITC completes acquisition of 24 Mantra Organic brand owner Sresta Natural

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma's Halol plant gets 8 USFDA observations post inspection

Uber, Ola

'No Ola, Uber in Goa', says CM Sawant as coastal MLAs seek policy pause

Topics : Arjun Ram Meghwal Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal ONGC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon