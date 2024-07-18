Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

OpenAI unveils cheap, less energy-intensive small AI model GPT-4o mini

Priced at 15 cents per million input tokens and 60 cents per million output tokens, the GPT-4o mini is more than 60per cent cheaper than GPT-3.5 Turbo, OpenAI said

OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI

The GPT-4o mini model's score compared with 77.9 per cent for Google's Gemini Flash and 73.8 per cent for Anthropic's Claude Haiku: OpenAI | Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ChatGPT maker OpenAI said on Thursday it was launching GPT-4o mini, a cost-efficient small AI model, aimed at making its technology more affordable and less energy-intensive, allowing the startup to target a broader pool of customers.
 
Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the market leader in the AI software space, has been working to make it cheaper and faster for developers to build applications based on its model, at a time when deep-pocketed rivals such as Meta and Google rush to grab a bigger share in the market.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Priced at 15 cents per million input tokens and 60 cents per million output tokens, the GPT-4o mini is more than 60per cent cheaper than GPT-3.5 Turbo, OpenAI said.
 
It currently outperforms the GPT-4 model on chat preferences and scored 82 per cent on Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU), OpenAI said.
 
MMLU is a textual intelligence and reasoning benchmark used to evaluate the capabilities of language models. A higher MMLU score signifies it can understand and use language better across a variety of domains, enhancing real-world usage.
 
The GPT-4o mini model's score compared with 77.9 per cent for Google's Gemini Flash and 73.8 per cent for Anthropic's Claude Haiku, according to OpenAI.
 

More From This Section

Kishore Biyani's nephew Vivek Biyani launches retail chain for D2C company

HDFC Bank to up loan book slower than deposits, focus on reducing CD ratio

Bharti Airtel bags multi-yr contract from CBDT to provide network solutions

HDFC Bank to grow advances slower than its deposits: CEO Jagdishan

Flipkart announces GOAT sale, offers deals on wide selection of products

Smaller language models require less computational power to run, making them a more affordable option for companies with limited resources looking to deploy generative AI in their operations.
 
With the mini model currently supporting text and vision in the application programming interface, OpenAI said support for text, image, video and audio inputs and outputs would be made available in the future.
 
ChatGPT's Free, Plus and Team users will be able to access GPT-4o mini which has knowledge up to October 2023 starting Thursday, in place of GPT-3.5 Turbo, with enterprise users gaining access starting next week, OpenAI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

OpenAI's Sam Altman would make a good Marvel villain: Scarlett Johansson

Hong Kong tests its own ChatGPT-style tool as OpenAI plans to block access

OpenAI whistleblowers ask SEC to examine firm's agreements with employees

OpenAI working on new reasoning tech under project code name 'Strawberry'

OpenAI whistleblowers urge US SEC to investigate restrictive NDAs

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI ChatGPT Gemini AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayHONOR 200 seriesNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon