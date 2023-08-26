Orange, red, and turquoise: Air India Express livery to colour the skies

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 12:10 AM IST

Grasim aims to be 2nd largest player in decorative paints segment: Birla

Ant Group sells 3.6% stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 cr via open market

ASL acquires Japanese-built vessel, to pursue further fleet growth

AstraZeneca sues US govt over Medicare drug price negotiation plans

As Tata reimagines Air India brand, its Maharaja mascot may become history

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

AirAsia India gets nod to operate under 'Air India Express' brand

Assam's latest Vande Bharat Express: Train timing, tickets prices, and more

Tata Group is India's most valuable brand, Infosys and LIC follow

The new logo and livery of Air India Express, the low-cost subsidiary of Air India, are likely to sport colours such as orange, red, and turquoise, multiple persons aware of

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 12:10 AM IST

Air India CEO&MD Campbell Wilson and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran unveiling new logo and livery of Air India (Photo: Deepak Patel)

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com