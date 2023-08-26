Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Orange, red, and turquoise: Air India Express livery to colour the skies

Air India's new livery and logo incorporate the outer pane of a 'jharokha', a classic ornate Indian window

Air India new logo launch
Premium

Air India CEO&MD Campbell Wilson and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran unveiling new logo and livery of Air India (Photo: Deepak Patel)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 12:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The new logo and livery of Air India Express, the low-cost subsidiary of Air India, are likely to sport colours such as orange, red, and turquoise, multiple persons aware of

Also Read

Tata Group is India's most valuable brand, Infosys and LIC follow

Assam's latest Vande Bharat Express: Train timing, tickets prices, and more

AirAsia India gets nod to operate under 'Air India Express' brand

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

As Tata reimagines Air India brand, its Maharaja mascot may become history

AstraZeneca sues US govt over Medicare drug price negotiation plans

ASL acquires Japanese-built vessel, to pursue further fleet growth

Ant Group sells 3.6% stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 cr via open market

Grasim aims to be 2nd largest player in decorative paints segment: Birla

DP World, Kandla Port sign agreement for Rs 4,200 crore container terminal

Topics : Air India brand name

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 12:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon