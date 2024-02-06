Sensex (    %)
                        
Padma Bhushan for Young Liu embodies how Foxconn has grown roots in India

But to flower further, it may need to reduce dependence on Apple Inc

Young Liu, CEO and Chairman, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Photo: Reuters
Young Liu, CEO and Chairman, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Photo: Reuters

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:47 PM IST
Few international companies have courted India as Foxconn has. In July last year, its Chairman, Young Liu, promised that “Taiwan is and will be [India’s] most trusted and reliable partner.” In September, V Lee, a Foxconn representative in India, wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday in a LinkedIn post, and said: “We will work even harder to present you with a greater birthday gift next year, aiming for another doubling of employment, FDI, and business size in India.”

In a sign of Foxconn and India coming closer together, Liu was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third

Topics : Apple Inc FDI Foxconn Padma Bhushan

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

