Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Paytm Payments Bank curbs may have limited impact, shows data

90% of its UPI users have accounts linked with other banks

Paytm Payments Bank
Premium

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 12:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 90 per cent of Paytm UPI app users have their accounts linked with other banks, according to data available with banking industry sources. The data, reviewed by Business Standard, further shows that while Paytm UPI app has approximately 90 million users, some 75 million of them have also installed other UPI apps. That leaves out only 15 million unique users of the Paytm UPI app.

This suggests that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent decision to stop Paytm Payments Bank from accepting new deposits or conducting credit transactions after February 29 may have a limited impact on the payments

Also Read

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

Central Depository Services India to inspect Paytm Money's KYC process

FASTag KYC update 2024: Things to know about documents needed for KYC

On Paytm crisis, startup founders write to PM, RBI to review curbs: Report

RBI to meet NHAI, NPCI to discuss rescue plan for Paytm PB users: Report

59% Indian enterprises actively using AI in business activities: IBM report

What next for Zee Ent: The answer will only unfold in the coming months

Julius Baer India gets over Rs 300 cr; Juniper Hotels IPO opens Feb 21

India Yamaha Motor recalls 300,000 scooters to rectify brake parts

OYO forays into sports hospitality biz, shortlists 100 hotels in 12 cities

Topics : Paytm Payments Bank RBI Policy UPI transactions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 12:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon