Paytm Payments Bank curbs may have limited impact, shows data

Around 90 per cent of Paytm UPI app users have their accounts linked with other banks, according to data available with banking industry sources. The data, reviewed by Business Standard, further shows that while Paytm UPI app has approximately 90 million users, some 75 million of them have also installed other UPI apps. That leaves out only 15 million unique users of the Paytm UPI app.

This suggests that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent decision to stop Paytm Payments Bank from accepting new deposits or conducting credit transactions after February 29 may have a limited impact on the payments