PhonePe to go global in couple of months: Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam

The Bengaluru-headquartered company is expected to announce its international plans over the next couple of months

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Walmart-owned fintech major PhonePe is planning to expand its presence in markets where the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) operates as an enabler, Sameer Nigam, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), has said.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company is expected to announce its international plans over the next couple of months. 

Nigam said fintech companies’ success in the Indian market makes it easier for them to expand their footprints abroad.

“This is going to be the year when PhonePe goes global. In the next couple of months, we will be launching in a few markets. It is something that we are the most excited

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

