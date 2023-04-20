Health insurance start-up Plum launches AI-powered tool PolicyGPT

PolicyGPT is a chatbot created using the Open AI GPT-3 architecture to provide users with information about their health insurance policy purchased from Plum. It has access to user policy details and general knowledge on health insurance, with the primary goal of educating users about their policy.

Plum, an insurtech company, has launched an AI-powered tool called PolicyGPT, which aims to provide customers with educational information about their policies by chatting with a bot in natural language.