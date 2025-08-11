Poly Medicure to invest ₹500 cr in new plants for global market push

Delhi-based medical consumables and devices maker Poly Medicure is looking to significantly expand its global footprint, driven by new manufacturing facilities and an aggressive push into key export markets such as the United States (US), Brazil, and Europe.

However, this foreign push comes at a time when the device maker faces short-term demand uncertainties due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and tariff issues.

“We are monitoring the evolving situation closely. For now, our plans for the US market remain unchanged,” Himanshu Baid, managing director, Poly Medicure, told Business Standard.

“We are working toward securing global regulatory approvals, including US Food and