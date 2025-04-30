Power Finance Corporation shelves bond issuance plan amid lacklustre demand

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has shelved its bond issuance plan amid weak investor demand in the market due to oversupply of bonds, which led to unattractive prices, said merchant bankers and people aware of the matter. PFC was planning to raise a zero-coupon bond and a 15-year bond worth ₹6,000 crore.

“Currently, there are no plans to go ahead with issuances unless the company gets desired levels. It will continue with its plan of raising funds when pricing in the market is lucrative,” said a person in the know. PFC did not reply to a mail in this regard till