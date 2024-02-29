Power Grid Corporation's prospects factored in at current valuations

In renewables, PGCIL guided for a capex of Rs 1,000 crore for solar projects over the next nine years, of which it aims to invest Rs 700 crore in 22MW of solar capacity staggered over two stages of 8MW and 14MW

Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) intends to ramp up its capex substantially through the next two financial years. The Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) utility posted flat consolidated revenues of Rs 10,700 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY24) and reported 7 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 4,000 crore. The Q3FY24 capex stood at Rs 3,440 crore and capitalisation at Rs 1,780 crore, taking the 9MFY24 total to Rs 8,700 crore capex and Rs 5,800 crore capitalisation, respectively.

Management maintained FY24 target capex at Rs 10,000 crore and capitalisation at Rs 8,500