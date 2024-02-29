Sensex (    %)
                        
Power Grid Corporation's prospects factored in at current valuations

For FY25, the planned capex is at Rs 15,000 crore, up from earlier guidance of Rs 12,500 crore, alongside capitalisation of Rs 17,000 crore for FY25

In renewables, PGCIL guided for a capex of Rs 1,000 crore for solar projects over the next nine years, of which it aims to invest Rs 700 crore in 22MW of solar capacity staggered over two stages of 8MW and 14MW

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) intends to ramp up its capex substantially through the next two financial years. The Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) utility posted flat consolidated revenues of Rs 10,700 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY24) and reported 7 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 4,000 crore. The Q3FY24 capex stood at Rs 3,440 crore and capitalisation at Rs 1,780 crore, taking the 9MFY24 total to Rs 8,700 crore capex and Rs 5,800 crore capitalisation, respectively.

Management maintained FY24 target capex at Rs 10,000 crore and capitalisation at Rs 8,500

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

