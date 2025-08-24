Private capex now substantial in order book: L&T chief S N Subrahmanyan

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), India’s largest engineering and construction company, is entering a “highly exciting phase,” Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said, citing record orders, reviving private sector capex, and a market value nearing $100 billion.

“We are in a positive atmosphere,” Subrahmanyan said in an interview. “Barring any black swan events, with the government enabling reforms like goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation and private-sector capex reviving, the Indian economy is poised for strong growth — and so is L&T.”

Subrahmanyan L&T’s order backlog (order book) of over ₹6 trillion is equivalent to 2.5-3 years of sales.