Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Project stalling rate eases to 12-year low; sharper decline for pvt sector

Project stalling rate eases to 12-year low; sharper decline for pvt sector

Private-sector capex may face headwinds from a growth slowdown, suggested independent market expert Ambareesh Baliga

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an indication of a better investment situation, the rate at which private projects are getting stalled has fallen to its lowest levels in over a decade.
 
This comes amid a renewed focus on the investment cycle with the Reserve Bank of India noting in its October 21 bulletin: “the time for private investment is now; delay risks loss of competitiveness.” 
Around 4.61 per cent of outstanding projects were stalled, according to the September-quarter numbers from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). It had touched a peak of 10.53 per cent in March 2020. It has since been in
Topics : Indian companies private sector CMIE data RBI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon