Pvt sector new project announcements among highest on record, shows data

The private sector’s new project announcements in the quarter ending March was among the highest on record.

The value of new private sector project announcements for the three months ending March 2024 was Rs 9.8 trillion, shows data from tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

This is the second-highest on record in data going back to 2009. The highest was Rs 13.8 trillion in March 2023 which had seen a large, one-time aviation order of $100 billion worth of new planes from Air India.

The current surge is driven by multiple sectors. The total value of projects including that