Quess Corp throws its hat in GCC business to tap $105 bn market by 2030

The new business line, named Origint, will provide end-to-end services to help GCCs set up, scale, and operate high-performance centres across India and key international markets

GCC, Global capability center
Representative image: Shutterstock

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Quess Corp, a staffing and workforce solutions company, is setting up a dedicated business line for global capability centres (GCCs) as it aims to expand its presence in high-margin businesses and capture a share of a market expected to be worth $105 billion by 2030.
 
The new business line, named Origint, will provide end-to-end services to help GCCs set up, scale, and operate high-performance centres across India and key international markets.
 
“Global enterprises are increasingly seeking more than mere cost savings – they want speed, innovation, and efficiency at scale,” said Guruprasad Srinivasan, chief executive officer and executive director of
