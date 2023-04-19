close

Rasna expects double-digit growth in volume this summer season

This surge, from the 2018-2019 period, is set to come from semi-urban, rural areas

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Rasna expects double-digit growth in volume this summer season
Since its products are skewed towards seeing higher demand in summer, it has recently launched another brand in the health and wellness category

Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
Rasna, which is known for its beverage concentrate, expects a double-digit growth in volume this summer over 2018-2019, and so, the company’s factories are running at full capacity.
The beverage major is also cashing in on the Ramadan demand.
“All our factories are running at full capacity and the problem I am facing is not being able to produce three-four stock-keeping units. This is due to the high demand,” Piruz Khambatta, chairman of Rasna, told Business Standard.
Topics : Rasna Beverage firms

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

