Rasna to foray into ready to drink segment, says chairman Piruz Khambatta

Rasna International, the market leader in the powdered drinks segment, will bank on the mass market and the early onset of summer for a 30–40 per cent growth in FY26, even as it plans to make a foray into the ready to drink segment with a low-calorie bottled drink for the Indian market in the coming months.

"We have set up a new plant with an investment of Rs 40–50 crore in Patna, Bihar, which makes 2 million cases, taking the total manufacturing to 12 plants, and we are looking at expansion abroad," Piruz Khambatta, chairman of Rasna International, said.