Rasna to foray into ready to drink segment, says chairman Piruz Khambatta

Rasna to foray into ready to drink segment, says chairman Piruz Khambatta

Early summer onset, quick commerce and e-commerce to drive growth

Piruz Khambatta, chairman of Rasna International
Piruz Khambatta, chairman of Rasna International

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rasna International, the market leader in the powdered drinks segment, will bank on the mass market and the early onset of summer for a 30–40 per cent growth in FY26, even as it plans to make a foray into the ready to drink segment with a low-calorie bottled drink for the Indian market in the coming months.
 
"We have set up a new plant with an investment of Rs 40–50 crore in Patna, Bihar, which makes 2 million cases, taking the total manufacturing to 12 plants, and we are looking at expansion abroad," Piruz Khambatta, chairman of Rasna International, said.
