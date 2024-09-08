Business Standard
Razorpay betting big on omni-channel growth ahead of IPO: Shashank Kumar

Razorpay's omni-channel approach admittedly bolstered the firm's operations and helped it navigate the RBI ban

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 7:00 PM IST
Fintech major Razorpay is betting big on an omni-channel approach for growth as it gears up to turn profitable ahead of its public listing in the next three years, co-founder and managing director Shashank Kumar told Business Standard.

According to Kumar, the company is heavily investing in its “omni-channel payments story,” where it is building online and offline payment products across segments like marketing and business finance, in addition to international expansion.

“The direct-to-consumer (D2C) retail market is growing at a rapid pace and is expected to reach $60 billion by FY27. We are looking to build

