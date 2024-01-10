Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

REC to issue multiple-tenor bonds to raise up to 10 billion rupees

REC plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr ($120.43 million), including a greenshoe of Rs 500 crore billion, through bonds maturing in over three years

bonds market, currencies, currency, RBI, yield

Representative image

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's REC plans to raise funds through two bonds, one maturing in three years and one month and the other in 10 years, three bankers said on Wednesday.
 
The state-run company has invited bids for both the issuances on Friday, they said.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
REC plans to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($120.43 million), including a greenshoe of 5 billion rupees, through bonds maturing in over three years. It will also raise up to 30 billion rupees, including a greenshoe option of 25 billion rupees via 10-year bonds.
In December, REC raised 10.33 billion rupees through bonds maturing in two years at a coupon of 7.79 per cent.
 
Here is the list of deals reported so far on Jan. 10:

Issuer Tenure Coupon (in per cent) Issue size (in Bidding Rating bln rupees)* date REC 10 years To be decided 5+25 Jan. 10 AAA (Icra) REC 3 years and To be decided 5+5 Jan. 10 AAA (Icra) 1 month 10 years 7.65 22 Jan. 10 AAA (Crisil, Power Grid Corp Icra Ratings) of India Cholamandalam 3 years 8.40 0.5 Jan. 10 AA+ (Icra) Investment and Finance Co.

Also Read

PFC signs MoU with Gujarat govt for power projects worth Rs 25,000 crore

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

REC Ltd, RVNL sign Rs 35,000 crore MoU to finance infrastructure projects

MSCI shuffle: REC, HDFC AMC, PFC & others to receive upto $214mn inflows

PFC enters club of 50 most valued firms; REC m-cap crosses Rs 1 trn

Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited raises Rs 1385 crore through QIP

Simmtech preparing for another colocation investment with Micron: CEO Chun

Yotta's AI data centre in GIFT City to be commissioned before March: Nvidia

Puravankara Q3 sale bookings rise 56% to Rs 1,241 cr on higher volumes

Paytm to invest Rs 100 cr in GIFT City to build global payments system

Topics : REC REC PFC merger venture capitalists India bond market Bond markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon