Yotta's AI data centre in GIFT City to be commissioned before March: Nvidia

The Ahmedabad-educated Trivedi said sovereign generative AI requires scalable data centres and added that generative AI will impact everybody in the future

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
Jan 10 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Global computing major Nvidia on Wednesday said its partner Yotta is set to commission an "artificial intelligence data centre" in the GIFT City here before end of March.
Speaking at the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Shankar Trivedi, senior vice president at Nvidia Global Field Operations, said the American company is partnering with Tata Group and Reliance Industries for setting up data centres.
The data centre being set up by Yotta, a Hiranandani Group company, will go live before March, he said.
"I'm very happy to inform you that our partner Yotta is setting up a state of the art AI data centre here in GIFT city and it will be available and go live before the end of March," Trivedi said.
The Ahmedabad-educated Trivedi said sovereign generative AI requires scalable data centres and added that generative AI will impact everybody in the future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

