Recent IPOs a big validation of India's tech ecosystem: SoftBanks' Misra

SoftBank’s early India bets are beginning to deliver returns. From clocking nearly a 5.4x return on Lenskart to choosing to stay invested in Meesho ahead of its public listing, the Japanese investor has so far returned close to $7 billion from India to its global investors, with another $3 billion in liquid holding in the Indian public markets.

Sources confirmed that SoftBank’s investment in value ecommerce player Meesho is sitting at 2x. The firm had invested first at a $2 billion valuation and made a follow-on investment at $3.75 billion. Post Meesho’s listing, the firm’s public holding will be close