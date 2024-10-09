Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Regulator CCPA increases scrutiny on quick commerce, e-commerce players

Regulator CCPA increases scrutiny on quick commerce, e-commerce players

This comes amidst concerns that quick commerce players are eating into the business of small kirana stores

The government is set to examine concerns over quick commerce companies potentially undermining businesses of local kirana stores, particularly in the context of the draft Digital Competition Bill, according to official sources.
Premium

Akshara SrivastavaShivani Shinde New Delhi/ Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has increased its scrutiny of quick commerce and e-commerce players on issues of flouting the rules regarding the sale of products very near the best-before date and expiry date.

Sources in the know said that many prominent quick commerce and e-commerce players will be issued notices soon.

A senior government official told Business Standard that the Ministry of Consumer Affairs is keeping a sharp eye on such defaulters, especially during the festive season.

"We constantly examine companies and platforms to ensure they comply with all mandatory declarations required by law as
Topics : ecommerce doorstep delivery

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon