Regulator CCPA increases scrutiny on quick commerce, e-commerce players

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has increased its scrutiny of quick commerce and e-commerce players on issues of flouting the rules regarding the sale of products very near the best-before date and expiry date.

Sources in the know said that many prominent quick commerce and e-commerce players will be issued notices soon.

A senior government official told Business Standard that the Ministry of Consumer Affairs is keeping a sharp eye on such defaulters, especially during the festive season.

"We constantly examine companies and platforms to ensure they comply with all mandatory declarations required by law as