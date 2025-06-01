Reliance Consumer develops a sweet tooth chasing bittersweet growth

Reliance Consumer Products is in a sweet spot – and it intends to stay there.

Launched barely three years ago, the company has already entered the list of India’s top 10 fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) players by revenue in the 2024-25 financial year (FY25).

After making headlines by acquiring Campa Cola in 2022 — and taking the brand overseas in under two years — Reliance Consumer Products quickly expanded into food and non-food categories under the ‘Independence’ brand. Now, it has trained its sights on a new frontier: Confectionery.

This marks the company’s third major focus area after gaining traction