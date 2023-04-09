close

Reliance Consumer Products sets focus on dairy and frozen foods

This is the Mukesh Ambani-led company's second entry into the dairy segment and it will directly compete with Amul and Mother Dairy

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
After making its entry into carbonated beverages and home and personal care, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) is now putting together a plan to get into the dairy and frozen foods market.
However, it will focus on value-added products like curd, frozen desserts, ice creams, and flavoured yogurt.
This is the Mukesh Ambani-led company’s second entry into the dairy segment and it will directly compete with Amul and Mother Dairy.
Topics : Reliance Industries | dairy | Frozen food

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

