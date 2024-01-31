Reliance's Jio, Gortune pre-qualify for Sri Lanka Telecom stake bid: Report

The Sri Lankan government said on Wednesday it has pre-qualified Jio Platforms, a unit of India's Reliance Industries Ltd, and Gortune International Investment Holding to bid for stakes in Sri Lanka Telecom.
This is a part of Sri Lanka's efforts to reduce government stake in state-owned firms under the $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
