Reliance's Jio, Gortune pre-qualify for Sri Lanka Telecom stake bid: Report

This is a part of Sri Lanka's efforts to reduce government stake in state-owned firms under the $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme

Telecom Bill

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Sri Lankan government said on Wednesday it has pre-qualified Jio Platforms, a unit of India's Reliance Industries Ltd, and Gortune International Investment Holding to bid for stakes in Sri Lanka Telecom.
This is a part of Sri Lanka's efforts to reduce government stake in state-owned firms under the $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reliance Jio International Monetary Fund telecom services telecom market sri lanka

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

