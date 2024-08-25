RIL AGM: Street to watch for new energy, IPO timelines next week

In Asia’s richest billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s address to shareholders next week at Reliance Industries ’ annual general meeting (AGM), the street expects more clarity and announcements around new energy and listing timelines for retail and telecom.

RIL will hold its 47th AGM through virtual conferencing this Thursday. It is also the first AGM since the next generation of the Ambani family was inducted onto the board in a non-executive role.

Analysts with Bernstein, in their note on the company, said, “We expect the upcoming AGM to focus on the potential listing of Jio and Reliance Retail.