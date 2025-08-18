Monday, August 18, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / RITES targets ₹10,000 crore order book by FY26, eyes private sector growth

RITES targets ₹10,000 crore order book by FY26, eyes private sector growth

RITES ended FY25 with ₹8,800 crore in orders and aims for ₹10,000 crore by FY26, focusing on execution, private sector projects, and exports to West Asia and Latin America

RITES logo
premium

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector infrastructure consultancy RITES Ltd, which posted flat profit of ₹91 crore in the April–June quarter, is targeting an order book of ₹10,000 crore by the end of FY26 as it broadens its scope of work and eyes more big-ticket projects.
 
“We ended the last financial year with our highest-ever order book of ₹8,800 crore. Around ₹3,500 crore of this is from the last two quarters. As construction work on these projects starts in a few months, revenue will begin to flow. In a nutshell, our focus is expeditious execution,” Chairman and Managing Director Rahul Mithal told Business Standard
Topics : public sector firms infrastructure companies
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon