RITES targets ₹10,000 crore order book by FY26, eyes private sector growth

Public sector infrastructure consultancy RITES Ltd, which posted flat profit of ₹91 crore in the April–June quarter, is targeting an order book of ₹10,000 crore by the end of FY26 as it broadens its scope of work and eyes more big-ticket projects.

“We ended the last financial year with our highest-ever order book of ₹8,800 crore. Around ₹3,500 crore of this is from the last two quarters. As construction work on these projects starts in a few months, revenue will begin to flow. In a nutshell, our focus is expeditious execution,” Chairman and Managing Director Rahul Mithal told Business Standard