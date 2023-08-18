Royal Enfield's fan clubs fortify brand in battle against Harley, Triumph

In August 2018, torrential rains besieged Kerala, resulting in 483 deaths and losses worth Rs 40,000 crore to the state economy. Thirty-five dams were opened, flooding the picturesque terrain.

Amid the crisis emerged faceless heroes on two wheels, such as the Bullet Users’ Club, a collective of 1,500 Royal Enfield motorcycle enthusiasts from the state’s Kollam district. They swiftly engaged themselves in the rescue operations and, after the waters receded, travelled across the state helping people repair and restart their submerged bikes, irrespective of the brand. In 2020, as the pandemic sent the c