Sabre's Bengaluru hub leads next-gen AI and retail innovation in travel

What began two decades ago as a back-office delivery centre in Bengaluru has grown into a core pillar of Sabre Corp.’s global technology strategy. The Texas-based travel technology firm now counts its India Global Capability Centre (GCC) among its key innovation hubs, contributing to flagship platforms such as SabreMosaic, Sabre Travel AI (developed with Google), and Revenue Optimizer.

Engineers and data scientists at the Bengaluru site help drive the company’s AI-powered forecasting, dynamic pricing, and personalised retailing tools — capabilities that serve leading airlines, travel agencies, and hotel chains worldwide.

“The Sabre Bengaluru team’s 20-year journey demonstrates their innovative spirit,