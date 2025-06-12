Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 12:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Samsung assembled more mobile phones in India than Apple last year

Samsung assembled more mobile phones in India than Apple last year

Korean firm makes more phones across most segments and has higher volumes: S&P report

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
premium

For Samsung, its biggest exposure is smartphone assembly in Vietnam, which is more than double of India at 55 per cent, and Brazil is in the third spot at 12 per cent.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung’s global volume share of final assembling of smartphones in India might not get the same focus as that of Apple Inc because of the latter’s aggressive export strategy and higher average selling price leading to higher value. 
But in terms of volume, the reality is that Samsung is much higher than its US rival. A research by S&P Global shows that Samsung’s share of global final assembly volume of smartphones in India in 2024 was at 25 per cent compared to only 15 per cent of the Cupertino-based Apple Inc in the same period. 
For Samsung, its biggest exposure
